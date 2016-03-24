Cape Girardeau churches lending a helping hand to Red Star Baptist

Cape Girardeau area churches are coming together to help out one of their own.

Centenary United Methodist Church, La Croix United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lynwood Baptist Church, and St. Mary Cathedral are teaming up to help throw a fundraising dinner to benefit the Red Star Baptist Church.

The Red Star Activity Center is in need of a new roof estimated at $60,000.

The chicken and fish fry will be Friday, April 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. The cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children.

You can buy tickets ahead of time at any of the participating churches or at the door.

Terry Crowell with Centenary United Methodist Church is spearheading the operation.



"However they need to use the money it's our honor to walk and work alongside of them to help," Crowell said.

The Red Star Activity Center is home to a number of activities including a food pantry and clothing donation center, basketball practice, and community meetings.



Red Star Baptist youth director Kevin Sexton says the help is much appreciated.



"For them to step up and say hey your work its as important as ours, it's a pretty neat thing," he said.

There will also be a bake sale and silent auction for those attending.

All proceeds will go toward Red Star Baptist.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved