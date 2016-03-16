American Red Cross encourages blood donations in April

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross will be opening numerous blood donation locations throughout the Heartland in honor of the occasion. (Source: Carolyn Dunning)

Last year over 3 million people donated blood through the Red Cross, but there is still a need this year for donations of all types of blood.

The Red Cross will open locations in the Illinois counties of Jackson, Perry and Williamson, as well as the Missouri counties of Butler, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Reynolds, Scott, Pemiscot, and Stoddard, on varying days from April 3-15.

In order to give blood, donors will need a blood donor card, driver's license, or two other forms of ID at check-in.

Seventeen-year-olds who weigh at least 110 pounds and are overall in good health may be eligible to donate, while others under the age of 18 may be required to meet certain requirements regarding weight and height.

Sixteen-year-old donors will require parental consent in some states in order to give blood.

For more information, and to schedule an appointment to give blood, visit http://www.redcrossblood.org/, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or you can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App.

