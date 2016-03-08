Scott City robotics team brings home trophy

The Scott City, Missouri robotics team brought home the trophy, winning the state tournament.

This isn't the first time the team brought home the state title, but it's proof they've come a long way from where they started.

Robotics team member, Randy Shinn, said this is the seventh year of the team. It started with grant money and just five students.

From there, the team allowed dozens of students to fulfill their passions and learn new skills.

Shinn said this experience is something that benefits them not only now, but prepares them for the future.

"You know what I think it says about the kids around here is that they're determined. They understand that they have to stay with it," Shinn said.

They've proved that.

Many of the 19 or so kids involved with the team have been doing it for years.

Both teams will now advance to the next round of competition.

