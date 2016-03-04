More Americans plan on saving tax refund

If you're getting a tax refund this year, chances are good you will put a large sum of that in your savings account instead of spending it.

Some 66 percent of individual taxpayers will get a refund check in 2016. In fact, Bloomberg says Americans will get back $330 billion in tax refunds this year.

According to a study released by the National Retail Federation, 49.2 percent of those expecting a refund plan to save the money. That's the highest percentage since 2007.

“Americans this year see refund season as a time to improve their financial health … Money saved is spending potential down the road,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said.

Decent news for retailers, though, not everyone will store their money away for later.

Here's a break down of the numbers:

49.2 percent plan to save the money

34.9 percent will pay down debt

22.4 percent will spend everyday expenses

11.4 percent plan to book a vacation

9.2 percent plan will buy a television or car

8.3 percent plan to indulge on a spa or night out

However, personal finance experts do suggest using a little of your tax return to splurge. Doing so helps you avoid binge-spending later.

