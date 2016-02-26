Police: Man shoots step-father in self-defense - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police: Man shoots step-father in self-defense

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is investigating after a man was killed during a fight involving guns.

Police say 46-year-old Henry Mills III was using self-defense when he allegedly shot his step-father on Feb. 24.

According to the police department, the incident happened at a home in the 3200 block of Vandover Rd.

During the investigation, Mills told police he and his step-father, 68-year-old Randall Roberts, got in a fight that involved guns.

Police say Roberts suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation is ongoing.

However, police report charges will likely not be filed at this time, because it appears Mills was using self-defense.

