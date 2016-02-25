Robot sets new record for solving Rubik's cube - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Robot sets new record for solving Rubik's cube

Written by Michale Johnson, Producer
A German engineer is in the record books after designing a robot that solved a Rubik's cube in 0.887 seconds. 

Officials from Guinness World Records confirmed Albert Beer's robot, Sub 1, now holds the record for fastest robot to solve a Rubik's cube. 

By comparison, the Guinness World Record for deciphering the cube by a person is 4.904 seconds set by a Kentucky teenager in November 2015. 

According to GWR, Beer's robot is the third to break the record since October 2015, upending the previous record of 0.9 seconds by a robot built by two software developers from Kansas City set just a few weeks ago.

Click here to learn more about Beer's robot. 

