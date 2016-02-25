Robot sets new record for solving Rubik's cube

A German engineer is in the record books after designing a robot that solved a Rubik's cube in 0.887 seconds.

Officials from Guinness World Records confirmed Albert Beer's robot, Sub 1, now holds the record for fastest robot to solve a Rubik's cube.

Sub1 created by Germany's Albert Beer has solved a Rubik's Cube in just 0.887 secs https://t.co/UZuR3tWDR9 https://t.co/Cav6z67FYg — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) February 25, 2016

By comparison, the Guinness World Record for deciphering the cube by a person is 4.904 seconds set by a Kentucky teenager in November 2015.

According to GWR, Beer's robot is the third to break the record since October 2015, upending the previous record of 0.9 seconds by a robot built by two software developers from Kansas City set just a few weeks ago.

Click here to learn more about Beer's robot.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.