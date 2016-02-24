Winners of SIUC's Accounting Challenge announced

The winners of this year's Accounting Challenge at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have been announced. (Source: KFVS)

The winners of this year's Accounting Challenge at Southern Illinois University Carbondale have been announced.

The competition, which is in its 18th year, was held on February 19 at SIUC's School of Accountancy and consisted of around 20 high schoolers, along with three area community colleges, participated in individual and team-based challenges and written tests.

Each winning student was awarded with potential scholarship amounts of up to $500, while team efforts were awarded with trophies.

The list of winners is as follows:

High School students in Accounting I - Johnathon Bryan from Centralia High School won first place ;Mt. Vernon High School's Jonathan Payne came in second; and in third, Pickneyville's Daniel Huggins, Centralia's Drew Reed, and Carterville's David Robbins all tied.

High School students in Accounting II - O'Fallon's Victoria Birchem came in first; Spencer Woll, also of O'Fallon, came in second; and Marion's Cameron Beers tied for thirs with Flora's Parker Moses.

Community college students - Megan cain of Southeastern Illinois College came in first place; Brandon Arrowood of Shawnee Community College tied for second with John A. Logan College's Brian Adams; and Southeastern Illinois College's Olivia Christian came in third.

Teams in Accounting I - O'Fallon's Charlie Eccher, Spencer Woll, and Jhavont'e Hazlitt came in first; in second place, Edwards County High School's Faith Fisher, Hannah Rotramel, Olivia Loudermilk, Maverick Troyer, Tayler Hayes, and Maddy McKinney.

Teams in Accounting II - In first place, Marion High School's Sam Redd, Nicole Plumlee, and Alyssa Taylor; and in second, Nashville High's Brady Bultman, Megan Williams, Ethan Small, Drew Barczewski, and Hayden Heggemeier.

Community college teams - Shawnee Community College's Jon-David Johnston, Ashley Graham, Brandon Arrowood, Alicia Chase, and Evan Hughey came in first.

