Livingston Co. woman arrested, facing prescription forgery charge

A Livingston County, Kentucky woman was arrested after she changed the date on a prescription for painkillers.

Det. John Tolliver says Jessica Bell, 34, of Ledbetter, Kentucky, dropped off a prescription for hydrocodone at a local pharmacy, and pharmacy staff suspected she had changed the fill date.

They contacted the prescribing physician’s office and learned Bell had altered the date to obtain the drug earlier than authorized.

Bell was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on a charge of forgery of a prescription.

She was arrested Wednesday and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

