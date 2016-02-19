Cape Girardeau city workers faced challenges on windy day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau city workers faced challenges on windy day

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
A trash bin that fell in the street. (Source:Jasmine Dell/KFVS) A trash bin that fell in the street. (Source:Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
Wind pushes trash bins over. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS) Wind pushes trash bins over. (Source: Jasmine Dell/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

If you think picking your garbage can up on a windy day is a pain imagine the crew that has to account for all the trash pickup in the city of Cape Girardeau.

The wind picked up on Friday, February 19 causing dozens of trash bins to fall over, some still with items inside.

“I’ve seen a lot of situations where we come in a neighborhood and there's maybe three, four, five cans knocked over already, with recycling already all over the neighborhood,” senior solid waste driver Kevin Crocker said.

Crocker said he thinks the time of day of when the trash is taken to the curb plays a large role on if, or when, the trash bin will blow over.

“If they put it out on the mornings, of course it's going to have more of a chance,” Crocker said.

 Crocker said some people will wait until they hear him pull up and then they will stand with it until he dumps it out to make sure nothing falls out.

“The biggest problem is plastic bags, I mean if they would put it all in a bag, one bag, it would be less of a chance it would fall out, weigh it down,” Crocker said.

He said in situations where trash does fall out because of wind he will pick up the trash in that immediate area.

