Ohio Valley Conference announces 2016 Mascot Challenge

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
TENNESSEE (KFVS) -

Delta Dental of Tennessee and the Ohio Valley Conference have teamed up again for the fourth annual OVC Mascot Challenge.

Fans, students, faculty and alumni can vote for their favorite OVC mascot between February 18 at noon and March 3, 2016 at noon.

"The OVC Mascot Challenge has proven to be a fierce competition between our 12 schools," said Beth DeBauche, OVC Commissioner.

"OVC students, faculty, alumni and fans have great pride in their mascots. Each school wants their mascot to be the best in their conference and earn bragging rights for an entire year. We are grateful to Delta Dental of Tennessee for their continued support of this effort to promote and celebrate OVC schools."

There are 12 OVC mascots included in the competition. Murray State's Dunker won last year's Mascot Challenge.

The competing OVC mascots are: 

  • Austin Peay – The Governor
  • Belmont – Bruiser the Bruin
  • Eastern Illinois – Billy the Panther
  • Eastern Kentucky – The Colonel
  • Jacksonville State – Cocky
  • Morehead State – Beaker
  • Murray State – Dunker
  • Southeast Missouri – Rowdy
  • SIUE – Eddie the Cougar
  • Tennessee State – Aristocat
  • Tennessee Tech – Awesome Eagle
  • UT Martin – Captain

 The mascot with the most votes will earn "bragging rights" and their school will be awarded $1,000 for the general scholarship fund, courtesy of Delta Dental.

The winner of the 2016 OVC Mascot Challenge will be announced at the OVC Basketball Tournament (which is March 2-5 in Nashville).

"We love working with the Ohio Valley Conference to celebrate the power and pride of their mascots. Mascots are so important to sharing messages and promoting brands. Our mascot Marshall Molar teaches kids across the state the importance of healthy smiles," said Phil Wenk, D.D.S., president and CEO, Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Fans can vote once a day at www.OVCMascotChallenge.com.

