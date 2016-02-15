Indoor Ironman Challenge underway at SIUC

The second annual Indoor Ironman Challenge is underway at Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Recreation Center, and it's not too late to join!

It works like this: either individually, or as part of a three-person team, participants must swim 2 miles, run 26 miles and bicycle 112 miles by Feb. 28.

The start date was Feb. 8th and 92 individuals and 21 team members have already taken part in the challenge.

Most participants have been women.

The cost is five dollars per participant, or $10 to take part individually and as a team member.

The competition is open to any SIU student or recreation center member.

Anyone interested can sign up at the Personal Fitness and Wellness Studio on the lower level of the student Recreation Center.

For more information, contact Stephanie Punda at pundasa05@siu.edu or call 618/453-1272. You may also visit www.reccenter.siu.edu.

