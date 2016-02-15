Indoor Ironman Challenge underway at SIUC - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Indoor Ironman Challenge underway at SIUC

Written by Mary-Ann Maloney, Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The second annual Indoor Ironman Challenge is underway at Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Recreation Center, and it's not too late to join!

It works like this: either individually, or as part of a three-person team, participants must swim 2 miles, run 26 miles and bicycle 112 miles by Feb. 28.

The start date was Feb. 8th and 92 individuals and 21 team members have already taken part in the challenge.

Most participants have been women.

The cost is five dollars per participant, or $10 to take part individually and as a team member.

The competition is open to any SIU student or recreation center member.

Anyone interested can sign up at the Personal Fitness and Wellness Studio on the lower level of the student Recreation Center.

For more information, contact Stephanie Punda at pundasa05@siu.edu or call 618/453-1272. You may also visit www.reccenter.siu.edu

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly