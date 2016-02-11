Iron Mules build state-qualifying robot

The Poplar Bluff High School Robotics Club—the Iron Mules—qualified for states after just three years of competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge.

The club won its division and placed second overall on Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

The students will go on to compete statewide on Saturday, March 5, at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla.

Students had to navigate their classroom-assembled robots through a series of obstacles, scoring points by moving items and climbing to different areas throughout the course.

The game was called FIRST (for inspiration and recognition of science and technology) Res-Q.

A total of 52 schools participated throughout the region.

