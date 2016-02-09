State budget impasse forces tuition rate increase at Rend Lake College

The board at Rend Lake College has announced a tuition rate increase. (Source: KFVS)

Because Illinois lawmakers have not agreed on a state budget, officials at Rend Lake College have announced an increase in tuition rates.

The College Board of Trustees approved an in-district tuition rate of $110 per credit hour. That is an increase of $15 per credit hour.

The out-of-state and out-of-country rates will be $200 per credit hour.

The board will set the out-of-district rate at a later date.

According to a release from the college, the lack of a state budget and not receiving funding for the current year forced the tuition rate hike.

