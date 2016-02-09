State budget impasse forces tuition rate increase at Rend Lake C - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State budget impasse forces tuition rate increase at Rend Lake College

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
The board at Rend Lake College has announced a tuition rate increase.
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Because Illinois lawmakers have not agreed on a state budget, officials at Rend Lake College have announced an increase in tuition rates.

The College Board of Trustees approved an in-district tuition rate of $110 per credit hour. That is an increase of $15 per credit hour.

The out-of-state and out-of-country rates will be $200 per credit hour.

The board will set the out-of-district rate at a later date.

According to a release from the college, the lack of a state budget and not receiving funding for the current year forced the tuition rate hike.

