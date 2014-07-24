Services set for Caruthersville mayor killed in house fire

The mayor of Caruthersville was killed in a fire at his home Wednesday night.



Rick Davis, who was elected mayor in April, was at his home at 303 Eighth Street when a fire broke out between 10:30 and 11 p.m., according to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell.



Greenwell says the fire is believed to be accidental but an investigation is ongoing.

Davis' wife was able to get out of the house and is okay. According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, she is out of the hospital.

Jones says the city has been going through a difficult time for more than a year and this tragic incident is making things even harder.

"About 14 months ago, we lost the mayor of quite a few years and the mayor pro tem that took her place, we lost him too in the last 14 months. Now, we've lost the mayor that was just elected in April," Jones said.

Community members are placing flowers and stuffed animals in front of Davis' home to show their condolences to the family.

Jones says Davis had served as mayor of Caruthersville in the past. He took the office again about three months ago.

City hall is closed Thursday in light of Davis' death but the water office will be open, according to Caruthersville Assistant Police Chief Jerry Hudgens.



Hudgens says Sue Grantham will act as mayor pro tem.

The previous mayor of Caruthersville, Diane Sayre, also died in office, as did the next acting Mayor Pro Tem Frank Morgan.

The memorial service for Mayor Rick Davis will be held Sunday at 6 p.m., at the Caruthersville Recreation Center.

