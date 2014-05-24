Former residents gather for 'Pinhook Day' to remember

Residents of Pinhook in Mississippi County could get their wish to relocate as a community. The area was destroyed when the Birds Point plan was activated.

Residents of Pinhook got together Saturday to raise money to relocate the town. Residents say they would prefer to be relocated somewhere between the City of Bertrand and Charleston.

Three years ago, during record-setting flooding, the Army Corps Of Engineers blew the Birds Point Levee sending a wall of rushing water that devastated and flooded several communities, including the Village of Pinhook, Missouri.

Now, the people of Pinhook are trying to rebuild the village in a new location.

Homes are still empty and buildings were destroyed and are still untouched. The streets still lead to nowhere. This describes Pinhook three years after the flood.

It's a village swept away, but the spirits of the people who lived here are still strong.

Saturday, former residents along with friends and family got together for what some are calling a big family reunion.

Families who lived in Pinhook were displaced and aer now living miles apart.

Saturday was a chance to see friends and family who were once neighbors in this quiet little town of Pinhook.

Former residents say Pinhook Day is about more than just about good times and good food: it's a reminder of the goal these people are still fighting to reach.

"We are still working on it," said Debra Tarver. "I mean, we won't stop. It's just … I don't know, I've thought about it several times. It was like 'No, we have worked too hard.' We will continue to have Pinhook Day as time goes on we will continue to try to keep that memory and that hope alive."

Now, because the village can't rebuilt in the current location, they're looking for another spot. They need about 40 acres to develop the community once again.

Residents said Saturday that they have received some Government assistance but not enough to start rebuilding at this time.



"If anyone can find it in their hearts to help rebuild the village, we really would appreciate it," Tarver said.

Pinhook is in Mississippi County, Missouri.

