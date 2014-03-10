Crews recall how they rescued man from Bertrand grain elevator

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Emergency crews rescued a man after his leg was caught in a grain elevator near Bertrand.Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief Drew Juden said the man injured Monday after he was stuck in a grain auger did not suffer any debilitating injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.It happened Monday afternoon on Hwy. O north of Hwy. 62.Juden said one man's leg was caught in an auger. Crews worked to get the grain out from under him to they could get his leg out of the auger.Sikeston Public Safety Officers say at one point there was about 10 officers in the bin digging around the man. They estimate the whole rescue took about three hours, with all but 10 minutes spent digging.They were monitoring the man's condition the whole time and made sure he stayed conscious.They say they respond to about two or three of these sort of accidents a year. It's something officers say can be dangerous."You've got to be sure and keep an eye on him," said Rick Colbert with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. "You keep checking his vitals and making sure he isn't going south. Yesterday, there was a couple of times we were afraid he was going to pass out so that puts a little emergency in place. That's the main thing we have to watch for."A helicopter was at the scene.