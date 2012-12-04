DeSoto businessman to seek 8th District nomination - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DeSoto businessman to seek 8th District nomination

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A DeSoto businessman plans to seek the nomination of the 8th Congressional District Democratic Committee.

Todd Mahn is a former candidate for the 8th Congressional District.

United States Congresswoman Jo Ann Emerson has announced her retirement effective February 2013.

Emerson will become President and Chief Executive Officer of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association upon retiring from the House of Representatives.

"I am tired of the gridlock in Washington and believe that I can work with both sides of the isle," said Todd Mahn in a press release to the media. "I am a conservative Democrat, and I believe I can represent rural Missouri, and bring jobs to the 8th Congressional District. Career politicians are the problem in Washington, it's time we have a fresh face."

Mahn, 42, lives in rural Festus with his wife Rita and son Daniel, and has operated the Century old Mahn Funeral homes since 1991. He was appointed by Governor Blunt to the Missouri State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors and is currently serving as Chairman.

