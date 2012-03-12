Lawmakers urge to keep Paducah plant open

Lawmakers are pushing to keep open a Paducah plant that is slated to close later this year.

Kentucky officials are continuing to push US Energy Secretary Steven Chu to keep the city's government-owned nuclear enrichment plant operating.

If the gaseous diffusion plant does close, it would mean about 1,200 workers would lose their jobs.

US representative Ed Whitfield and Senators Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell met with Chu last week.

They want the energy department to allow the plant to re-enrich its leftover uranium so it can be sold on the market.

Chu has reportedly vowed to explore all avenues to save the workers' jobs and laid out multiple short-term options for the plant.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

