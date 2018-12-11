Early morning fire does heavy damage to buildings in Cairo, IL

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - According to the Cairo, Illinois Fire Chief they got a call about a structure fire around 2:19 a.m. on Dec. 11.
Once they arrived they said one building was engulfed and flames had spread to a second building.
This is at 34th and Elm.
One building was destroyed and the other was heavily damaged according to officials.
They’re still working as of 4:30 a.m.
No one was living in either building and there was no power running to them. The fire marshal was called to investigate.
