Early morning fire does heavy damage to buildings in Cairo, IL

Fire officials have been on scene since just after 2 a.m. (Source: KFVS) (Rob Foote)
By Jasmine Adams | December 11, 2018 at 4:41 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 5:43 AM

CAIRO, IL (KFVS) - According to the Cairo, Illinois Fire Chief they got a call about a structure fire around 2:19 a.m. on Dec. 11.

Once they arrived they said one building was engulfed and flames had spread to a second building.

This is at 34th and Elm.

One building was destroyed and the other was heavily damaged according to officials.

They’re still working as of 4:30 a.m.

No one was living in either building and there was no power running to them. The fire marshal was called to investigate.

