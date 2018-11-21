Man charged with murder in Catholic Supply store shooting

By Amber Ruch | November 21, 2018 at 4:55 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 5:24 PM

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KFVS/AP) - A man has been charged with murder in a shooting at a Catholic Supply store in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Thomas Bruce, 53, was charged with first-degree murder, eight counts of armed criminal action, three counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, three counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Police held a news conference on Wednesday evening, November 21 where they announced the charges.

The arrest came two days after a gunman entered the Catholic Supply store near Ballwin. Police have said the attacker sexually assaulted someone and shot 53-year-old Jamie Schmidt in the head. She died later at a hospital.

President of the Catholic Supply Dan Stutte tweeted a response following the press conference.

