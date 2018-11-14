Support to get Delta Queen back on the Mississippi River passes Senate

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Senators Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill announced their legislation to bring a historic riverboat back to the Mississippi River has passed the Senate as part as the Coast Guard Reauthorization bill.
The legislation would allow the boat to operate from its new home port of Kimmswick, Mo.
“I’m thrilled the Delta Queen is another step closer to making its way back to Missouri and once again cruising the Mississippi,” said Blunt. “Getting the Delta Queen, one of our National Historic Landmarks, back in full operation will create jobs, boost economic growth, and strengthen our state’s tourism industry. I’m grateful to all those involved in helping to bring the Delta Queen back to our state and look forward to seeing it at its home port in Kimmswick.”
“We’re finally full steam ahead to get the Delta Queen back home to the St. Louis region where she belongs,” said McCaskill. “Buoyed by bipartisan support, her return means tourists up and down the Mississippi can once again enjoy the rich history of one of our historic landmarks, and will give Jefferson County an infusion of jobs and economic growth.”
According to the Jefferson County Economic Development Corporation, returning the Delta Queen to the St. Louis area will create more than 170 jobs and the 1920s era steamboat would visit more than 80 ports.
The Coast Guard Reauthorization bill now heads to the House for a vote.
