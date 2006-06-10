Heartland’s Best Students for 2006

Heartland's Best Students - Class of 2006
|High School
|Valedictorian
|Anna-Jonesboro Community High School
|Ryan Riffel
|Bell City High School
|Jessica Victor
|Bernie High School
|Whittney Carter
|Bismarck R-V
|Stephanie Politte
|Bunker High School
|Whitney Stluka
|Cairo High School
|Evony Thomas
|Calloway County High School
|Marcy Boggess
|Campbell High School
|Lindy Nicole Rodery
|Cape Central High School
|Catherine Elizabeth Moreton
|Carlisle County High School
|Whitley Todd
|Carrier Mills High School
|Cody Sandusky
|Carterville High School
|Tarana Nekzad
|Century High School
|Haley Jayne Anderson
|Chaffee High School
|Kendall Koch
|Charleston High School
|J.B. Small
|Chester High School
|Kyle Aaron Mathis
|Christian Fellowship - KY
|Emily Bloemer
|Christian Fellowship School - IL
|Stephanie Marie Sadler
|Christopher High School
|Katie Sue Furlow
|Christopher High School
|Adam Sims
|Clarkton High School
|Steven White
|Clearwater High School
|Kathleen RoseAnne Haight
|Clearwater High School
|Scott Pauley
|Cobden High School
|Stephanie Winzenburger
|Coulterville High School
|Katie Fullerton
|Coulterville High School
|Kaylyn Gimber
|Delta C-7
|Whitney Shae Callis
|Delta R-5 High School
|Emily Dawn Henderson
|Dresden High School
|Danielle Rae Blackstone
|Eagle Ridge Christian School
|Rachel Elizabeth Huebel
|East Prairie High School
|Mollie Erin Triplett
|Egyptian High School
|Stacy Annette Grundy
|Eldorado High School
|Amanda Agin
|Eldorado High School
|Katie Phelps
|Elverado High School
|Staci Lynette Scott
|Frankfort Coummunity High School
|Emily Bree Bowers
|Fredericktown High School
|Kassy Boyd
|Galatia High School
|Heather Nicole Small
|Gideon High School
|Eric L. Farthing
|Goreville High School
|Destenie R. Annable
|Hamilton County Senior High
|Lindsay Rene Breiling
|Hamilton County Senior High
|April McCormick
|Hardin County High School
|Jareth Embrey
|Harrisburg High School
|Adam West
|Herrin High School
|Matthew Cawvey
|Jackson High School
|Lauren Law
|Kennett High School
|Alayna Palmer
|Leopold High School
|Alex J. Eftink
|Leopold High School
|Kelly Marie Irvin
|Malden High School
|Mimerly Laine Miller
|Marion High School
|Dani Lintzenich
|Marquand-Zion High School
|Keith Proctor
|Meadow Heights High School
|LeAnn Kuhlmann
|Meridian High School
|Segan JaNae Humble
|Mt. Vernon Township High School
|Colin Stomberski
|Murphysboro High School
|Kelsey Rose Reed
|Murphysboro High School
|J.J. Sadler
|Neelyville High School
|Katie Thomas
|New Madrid County Central
|Amber Brands
|New Madrid County Central
|Betsy Brittain
|New Madrid County Central
|Katie Denton
|North Pemiscot County High School
|Clay Miller
|Notre Dame High School
|John Kiblinger
|Oak Ridge High School
|Kyle L. Buchheit
|Oran High School
|Kyle Campbell
|Paducah Tilghman High School
|Mary Elizabeth Broadbent
|Paducah Tilghman High School
|Sara Chen
|Perryville High School
|Jacob Hayden
|Pinckneyville High School
|Stefani Kruse
|Pinckneyville High School
|Kathy Vanderjack
|Pope County Community High School
|Lucas Tanner-Gray
|Portageville High School
|Thomas Michael Bracey
|Portageville High School
|Rebecca Lee Cayton
|Portageville High School
|Clint David Klipfel
|Puxico High School
|MaryAnn Rainwater
|Saxony Lutheran High School
|Scott Schwiesow
|Scott City High School
|Matt Hayes
|Scott County Central High School
|Paul Davis
|Scott County Central High School
|Cameron Godwin
|Sesser-Valier High School
|Danielle Swisher
|Shawnee High School
|Kandi Pennington
|Sikeston High School
|Traci L. Jackson
|Sikeston High School
|Terri Johnson
|South Iron High School
|Joshua David Dinkins
|Southern Reynolds County R-II High School
|Kendra Morrison
|St. Vincent High School
|Theresa Mattingly
|Thomas W. Kelly High School
|Derek Brucker
|Trico High School
|Jessica Eggers
|Trico High School
|Michelle Hagene
|Twin Rivers High School
|Michael Lance
|Twin Rivers High School
|Greg Morse
|Valle Catholic High School
|Emily Hoog
|Webber Township High School
|Danara Lowery
|Woodland High School
|Sasha Hutson
|Woodlawn High School
|Shanda Martin
|Zalma High School
|Whitney Brooke West