Heartland’s Best Students for 2006

June 9, 2006 at 9:04 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 9:53 AM
Heartland's Best Students - Class of 2006

High School Valedictorian
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Ryan Riffel
Bell City High School Jessica Victor
Bernie High School Whittney Carter
Bismarck R-V Stephanie Politte
Bunker High School Whitney Stluka
Cairo High School Evony Thomas
Calloway County High School Marcy Boggess
Campbell High School Lindy Nicole Rodery
Cape Central High School Catherine Elizabeth Moreton
Carlisle County High School Whitley Todd
Carrier Mills High School Cody Sandusky
Carterville High School Tarana Nekzad
Century High School Haley Jayne Anderson
Chaffee High School Kendall Koch
Charleston High School J.B. Small
Chester High School Kyle Aaron Mathis
Christian Fellowship - KY Emily Bloemer
Christian Fellowship School - IL Stephanie Marie Sadler
Christopher High School Katie Sue Furlow
Christopher High School Adam Sims
Clarkton High School Steven White
Clearwater High School Kathleen RoseAnne Haight
Clearwater High School Scott Pauley
Cobden High School Stephanie Winzenburger
Coulterville High School Katie Fullerton
Coulterville High School Kaylyn Gimber
Delta C-7 Whitney Shae Callis
Delta R-5 High School Emily Dawn Henderson
Dresden High School Danielle Rae Blackstone
Eagle Ridge Christian School Rachel Elizabeth Huebel
East Prairie High School Mollie Erin Triplett
Egyptian High School Stacy Annette Grundy
Eldorado High School Amanda  Agin
Eldorado High School Katie Phelps
Elverado High School Staci Lynette Scott
Frankfort Coummunity High School Emily Bree Bowers
Fredericktown High School Kassy Boyd
Galatia High School Heather Nicole Small
Gideon High School Eric L. Farthing
Goreville High School Destenie R. Annable
Hamilton County Senior High Lindsay Rene Breiling
Hamilton County Senior High April McCormick
Hardin County High School Jareth Embrey
Harrisburg High School Adam West
Herrin High School Matthew Cawvey
Jackson High School Lauren Law
Kennett High School Alayna Palmer
Leopold High School Alex J. Eftink
Leopold High School Kelly Marie Irvin
Malden High School Mimerly Laine Miller
Marion High School Dani Lintzenich
Marquand-Zion High School Keith Proctor
Meadow Heights High School LeAnn Kuhlmann
Meridian High School Segan JaNae Humble
Mt. Vernon Township High School Colin Stomberski
Murphysboro High School Kelsey Rose Reed
Murphysboro High School J.J. Sadler
Neelyville High School Katie Thomas
New Madrid County Central Amber Brands
New Madrid County Central Betsy Brittain
New Madrid County Central Katie Denton
North Pemiscot County High School Clay Miller
Notre Dame High School John Kiblinger
Oak Ridge High School Kyle L. Buchheit
Oran High School Kyle Campbell
Paducah Tilghman High School Mary Elizabeth Broadbent
Paducah Tilghman High School Sara Chen
Perryville High School Jacob Hayden
Pinckneyville High School Stefani Kruse
Pinckneyville High School Kathy Vanderjack
Pope County Community High School Lucas Tanner-Gray
Portageville High School Thomas Michael Bracey
Portageville High School Rebecca Lee Cayton
Portageville High School Clint David Klipfel
Puxico High School MaryAnn Rainwater
Saxony Lutheran High School Scott Schwiesow
Scott City High School Matt Hayes
Scott County Central High School Paul Davis
Scott County Central High School Cameron Godwin
Sesser-Valier High School Danielle Swisher
Shawnee High School Kandi Pennington
Sikeston High School Traci L.  Jackson
Sikeston High School Terri Johnson
South Iron High School Joshua David Dinkins
Southern Reynolds County R-II High School Kendra Morrison
St. Vincent High School Theresa Mattingly
Thomas W. Kelly High School Derek Brucker
Trico High School Jessica Eggers
Trico High School Michelle Hagene
Twin Rivers High School Michael Lance
Twin Rivers High School Greg Morse
Valle Catholic High School Emily Hoog
Webber Township High School Danara Lowery
Woodland High School Sasha Hutson
Woodlawn High School Shanda Martin
Zalma High School Whitney Brooke West