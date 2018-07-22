Suspect in custody after homicide investigation in Caruthersville, MO

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones says his officers are investigating a deadly shooting.
Jones says his department responded to a report of shots fired on Walker Street, just after 11 p.m. Thursday, July 19.
When officers arrived they found 26-year-old Keniqua Jones of Caruthersville lying in the road near 7th St. and Walker Ave., dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
On July 21, a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center and charges are pending of First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pemiscot County sheriff's department are helping with the investigation.
