Suspect in custody after homicide investigation in Caruthersville, MO

By Brian Heisserer | July 20, 2018 at 7:16 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 5:48 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police Chief Tony Jones says his officers are investigating a deadly shooting.

Jones says his department responded to a report of shots fired on Walker Street, just after 11 p.m. Thursday, July 19.

When officers arrived they found 26-year-old Keniqua Jones of Caruthersville lying in the road near 7th St. and Walker Ave., dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

On July 21, a suspect was taken into custody. The suspect was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center and charges are pending of First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pemiscot County sheriff's department are helping with the investigation.

