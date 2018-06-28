Carbondale police arrest man after finding acid, cannabis other drugs

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Carbondale Police Department arrested one person after finding several drugs in a residence on June 27.
Rodney Harrington, 41, was placed under arrest for multiple counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.
The Southern Illinois Enforcement Group was assisted by the Carbondale Police Department while searching a home on N. Michaels Street.
During the search, police said agents seized about 326 grams of MDMA, 450 hits of acid and four pounds of cannabis.
The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of $41,550. This investigation is currently ongoing.
