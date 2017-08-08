School bus safety tips for drivers and kids

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - If you aren't already, you'll soon see school buses on the roads.
And that means drivers need to be extra cautious as kids return to school
Here are some tips for drivers from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet:
- When backing out of a driveway, driving in neighborhoods or near schools zones, watch out for children.
- Slow down. Watch for children near bus stops, and stay alert. Put down your cell phone.
- Obey speed limit warning flashers near schools.
- Learn and obey the school bus laws. Learn the "flashing signal light system" that school bus drivers use to alert motorists of pending actions:
- Yellow flashing lights indicate that the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles.
- Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate that the bus has stopped, and that children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop sign is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again.
It's also important that parents talk to their kids about safety rules. Here are some talking points from KYTC:
- Get to the bus stop at least five minutes before the bus is scheduled to arrive.
- When the bus approaches, stand at least three giant steps (6 feet) away from the curb, and line up away from the street.
- Wait until the bus comes to a complete stop, the door opens, and the driver says that it's okay before stepping onto the bus.
- If you have to cross the street in front of the bus, walk on the sidewalk or along the side of the road to a point at least five giant steps (10 feet) ahead of the bus before you cross. Be sure that the bus driver can see you, and you can see the bus driver.
- Use the handrails to avoid falls. When exiting the bus, be careful that clothing with drawstrings, and book bags with straps don't get caught in the handrails or doors.
- Never walk behind the bus.
- Walk at least three giant steps away from the side of the bus.
- If you drop something near the bus, tell the bus driver. Never try to pick it up because the driver may not be able to see you.
