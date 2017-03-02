Heartland Unsolved: In the Dark

"When I come in, I went in the bedroom," Dale said. "And I didn't see Teresa nowhere. And Gavin was in our bed balled up in a blanket. Garrett was......Garrett was on the loveseat in a soaked diaper with an empty bottle and was awake. And then I went through the house. I went to the bathroom. I went through the whole house saying Teresa, Teresa. And then I got on my phone and started calling people, thinking maybe she run over here, but she.......she wouldn't have left those kids there alone. No way. Not by themselves."