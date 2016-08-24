Preliminary hearing held for Paducah man accused of deadly stabbing in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing murder charges after a stabbing in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, August 24.

Robert Lambert, 27, of Paducah, was charged with murder.

At the preliminary hearing on September 1 in McCracken County, the judge found probable cause. The case is now bound over to the grand jury for a court date on October 13 at 8:30 a.m.

He appeared for his arraignment on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Lambert remains in jail and was ordered to not have contact with the victim's relatives.

His bond was set at $100,00 cash.

Deputies with McCracken County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to Pool Road near the Lane Road intersection after receiving reports of an alleged stabbing.

Deputies found Jerry Staten, 28, of Paducah on the side of the roadway. They say he had sustained a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m.

While investigating, deputies found and interviewed Robert Lambert.

Lambert gave details about the incident and deputies say he admitted to being the one who stabbed Staten.

This investigation remains ongoing.

