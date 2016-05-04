Life Hacks: Fruit and Yogurt Bites

(KFVS) - Here is a life hack for you today: a simple, healthy, and quick snack for the kids, or for anyone in the family, really.
They're called fruit and yogurt bites and they're super simple.
For this recipe, we used an orange, plain Greek yogurt and honey. You can use whatever variation of fruit and yogurt that you want to.
Just drop the fruit into a food processor or blender. Add the yogurt and just a little bit of honey to make it sweet.
Once it is all blended together, dump it into trays and put the trays into the freezer.
Now you have a light, healthy snack!
