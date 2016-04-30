Life Hacks: Cleaning around the house with citrus

(KFVS) - Looking for an all-natural way to clean around the house? Why not try the power of citrus?
Try using a lime or a lemon to clean your hard surfaces, like in the shower.
The acidic content of the fruit makes it useful in breaking up grime, and the citrus-smell is a great air freshener.
While using the fruit directly may leave a little bit of pulp, simply wiping it down afterward makes this a useful alternative to your tougher, chemical-based cleaning supplies!
