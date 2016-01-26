Life Hacks: Plastic bag box

(KFVS) - We all know it's a never ending battle to keep all your stuff organized and find enough space for it in the first place.
Here's an easy life hack that will help store your plastic baggies and keep them up and out of the way in the pantry.
Check it out. Take the open box and put the flap on top next to the wall and then you're going to use a small nail or a thumb tack, would probably even be better to stick the box to the wall. Not too deep, there we go.
And just like that, more space on the shelf and easy access for those plastic baggies.
