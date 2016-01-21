Life Hacks: Lotion on hands

(KFVS) - In this cold, winter weather, we all know it's really hard to keep your hands from getting dry. Right after you put on lotion, they can be dry again in just a matter of minutes.
Well, here's a life hack for you that's supposed to help out with that.
All you're going to do is use some cotton gloves. And then you're just going to put them on right after you put on your lotion.
It's supposed to lock in the moisture so that your hands don't get dry instantly. Rub it in good and then put on your gloves. Be sure to leave them on for a few minutes to help make sure that moisture is all soaked in.
You can also do this before you go out. Put your lotion on your hands first, then put on your gloves, and you're good to go.
