Life Hacks: Egg carton ornament storage

(KFVS) - Christmas has come and gone and the New Year is almost here. So we are going to be talking about how to put away your Christmas ornaments nicely and neatly - and all you need is an egg carton.
You're just going to use this to organize your ornaments. It's especially helpful for smaller ornaments.
All you're going to do is lay it in and then add other ones to the other spots where the eggs go. And just like that the egg carton will keep them nice and safe until next Christmas rolls around.
Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.