Life Hacks: Christmas smells

(KFVS) - Here is a Christmas life hack that will get your home smelling like the holiday season in just a matter of minutes.
All you need are a couple of spices. Cinnamon and nutmeg are always great choices.
Put the spices in a pot of water on your stove. Just sprinkle some in. You can use as much or as little as you like depending on how strong you want the smell to be.
Now, turn on your stove and let it boil and, of course, keep an eye on it but let it go for as long as you want. Then you can let if simmer.
These Christmas life hacks will help you enjoy the holiday season as well as save you money.
Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.