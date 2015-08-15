B2S Life Hack: Color code folders, notebooks to certain classes

(KFVS) - Here's a back-to-school tip that will help your older students keep their classes straight and lighten their load to class.
- Buy a certain color of notebook and folder for each class (Example: a blue notebook and folder for Science and a black notebook and folder for English).
- Keep your class notes in the corresponding color notebook and your class handouts in the corresponding color folder.
- Take only the color of folder or notebook you need to the correct class.
