B2S Life Hack: Pre-pack school lunches

(KFVS) - This back-to-school life hack will help your morning routine run smoothly. It's all about pre-packing your kids' lunches. You can do it all at one time for the entire week, saving you time during the morning rush.
- Cut up fruit or vegetables and separate into baggies
- Dip out peanut butter or other lunch items into small Tupperware containers
- Store in the fridge or in cabinets
- When you put it all in the lunch boxes, it’s ready to grab, pack, and go!
