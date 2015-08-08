B2S Life Hack: Pre-pack school lunches

By Kadee Brosseau | August 5, 2015 at 7:54 PM CDT - Updated July 10 at 12:07 PM

(KFVS) - This back-to-school life hack will help your morning routine run smoothly. It's all about pre-packing your kids' lunches. You can do it all at one time for the entire week, saving you time during the morning rush.

  • Cut up fruit or vegetables and separate into baggies
  • Dip out peanut butter or other lunch items into small Tupperware containers
  • Store in the fridge or in cabinets
  • When you put it all in the lunch boxes, it’s ready to grab, pack, and go!

