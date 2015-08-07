B2S Life Hack: Create a ‘homework box’

(KFVS) - Take out the pre-work of homework time.
- Create a “homework box” equipped with everything your kid needs to get their homework done (pens, pencils, erasers, etc.)
- Keep it in the same spot so your child knows right where it is when it’s time for homework
- You can even put an after school snack in the box, so your child can 1.) enjoy it while they work on their homework 2.) be excited about getting the box to see what snack they get that day
- When your child is finished with his/her homework, have them pack the box up and put it away so it’s ready for the next day.
Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.