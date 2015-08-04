B2S Life Hack: Pack a backup school box

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Here's a back-to-school life hack that might save you a trip to your child's school. Pack a backup school box for your student to keep at school.
- Get a cheap school box or small back of some kind.
- Put extra pencils, erasers, markers…anything your child uses to most at school
- Ask your child to put the box in their locker, or someplace other than with their other supplies
- When they run out of something, the replacement supply is in the box, at school. No need for you to take it to them in the middle of the day!
