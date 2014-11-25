Heartland Cooks: Lt. Farmer’s Leftover Turkey Enchiladas

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - This Heartland Cook usually spends Thanksgiving on the clock.

In addition to fighting fires for the Paducah Fire Department, saving lives as a paramedic, and being a hero dad to two teenage girls, Lt. Bryan Farmer is also an accomplished cook.

Lt. Farmer shares his easy recipe for Turkey Salsa Enchiladas in Cream Sauce that will rescue you and your crew from that mountain of leftover turkey in the fridge the day after the big dinner.

Ingredients:

1 ½ - 2 lbs. leftover turkey

1 cup chunky salsa

1 cup sour cream

4 -5 large flour tortillas

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 cup mozzarella cheese

Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Shred leftover turkey in a large bowl. In another bowl combine salsa and sour cream.

Add the mixture a little at a time to the leftover turkey stirring after each addition.

The salsa/sour cream mixture should coat the turkey, but shouldn’t be too soupy.

Spoon desired amount of turkey filling onto each flour tortilla. Roll each tortilla up individually, leaving the ends open.

Place rolled tortillas flap-side down, side by side in a 9 x 13 baking pan.

Pour heavy whipping cream over the top and along the open ends of the enchiladas.

Cover pan with aluminum foil and bake 35 minutes. Remove the pan from oven, uncover and sprinkle mozzarella cheese evenly on top. Bake uncovered an additional 10 minutes until cheese is golden brown.

Serve with cilantro, pico de gallo, salsa or your favorite Mexican food toppings.

