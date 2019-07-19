Stuff the Bus

August 2-3, 2019

Stuff the Bus
July 22, 2014 at 5:54 PM CDT - Updated July 19 at 4:08 PM

Many Heartland families simply can’t afford to buy the basic back-to-school supplies required. You can help! That’s why Saint Francis Healthcare System, your United Way, the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, local Walmart stores, the radio stations of Withers Broadcasting and KFVS12 are asking you to help Stuff The Bus with school supplies. Your donations can help children in need get their school year started the right way.

Each participating Walmart has in-store lists of items specific to the schools they serve. Here is the current list of participating Walmart locations along with the schools that will receive donated items at those locations.

Walmart Location Schools to Receive Supplies
Anna, IL Lick Creek, Shawnee Unit 84
Benton, IL Local Schools
Carbondale, IL Local Schools
Cape Girardeau (William Street) Cape Girardeau, Kelly, Scott City
Cape Girardeau Neighborhood Market (Independence Street) Cape Girardeau, Kelly, Scott City
Dexter, MO Bloomfield, Dexter
Farmington, MO Local Schools
Fredericktown, MO Fredericktown, Marquand
Harrisburg, IL Local Schools
Herrin, IL Local Schools
Jackson, MO Jackson, Oak Ridge
Kennett, MO Delta C-7, Holcomb, Senath-Hornersville
Malden, MO Campbell, Gideon, Malden, Risco
Marion, IL Local Schools
Murphysboro, IL Local Schools
Perryville, MO Perry County, MO
Poplar Bluff, MO (both locations) Neelyville, Poplar Bluff, Twin Rivers
Sikeston, MO Charleston, New Madrid County Central, Portageville, Sikeston

These Withers radio stations will be broadcasting live throughout the day from Walmart locations:

  • KGMO - Cape Girardeau Walmart Superstore, Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace, Fredericktown, Anna
  • Mix 96.5 - Jackson, Anna
  • Rock 107 - Jackson
  • B-97.9 - Sikeston
  • 100.3 KAPE - Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace
  • 104.7 KREZ - Anna

Each Walmart location should have lists of required supplies from the specific schools they serve.

Here are TOP 10 items to buy:

  • Single subject notebooks
  • Mechanical pencils
  • Filler paper
  • 2 pocket folders
  • Ink pens
  • Crayola 24-count crayons
  • 2 pack pink erasers
  • Bottled school glue
  • Scissors
  • 3 pack glue sticks