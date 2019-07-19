Many Heartland families simply can’t afford to buy the basic back-to-school supplies required. You can help! That’s why Saint Francis Healthcare System, your United Way, the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois, local Walmart stores, the radio stations of Withers Broadcasting and KFVS12 are asking you to help Stuff The Bus with school supplies. Your donations can help children in need get their school year started the right way.
Each participating Walmart has in-store lists of items specific to the schools they serve. Here is the current list of participating Walmart locations along with the schools that will receive donated items at those locations.
These Withers radio stations will be broadcasting live throughout the day from Walmart locations:
- KGMO - Cape Girardeau Walmart Superstore, Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace, Fredericktown, Anna
- Mix 96.5 - Jackson, Anna
- Rock 107 - Jackson
- B-97.9 - Sikeston
- 100.3 KAPE - Cape Girardeau Walmart Marketplace
- 104.7 KREZ - Anna
Each Walmart location should have lists of required supplies from the specific schools they serve.
Here are TOP 10 items to buy:
- Single subject notebooks
- Mechanical pencils
- Filler paper
- 2 pocket folders
- Ink pens
- Crayola 24-count crayons
- 2 pack pink erasers
- Bottled school glue
- Scissors
- 3 pack glue sticks