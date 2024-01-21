Murray State vs. Indiana State January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's MVC schedule includes the Murray State Racers (6-9, 3-1 MVC) versus the Indiana State Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 MVC), at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Murray State vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Murray State Players to Watch
- Jacobi Wood: 12.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rob Perry: 14.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Ellington: 9.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Brian Moore Jr.: 12.4 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Anderson: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Swope: 18.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 14.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Conwell: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayson Kent: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Julian Larry: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Murray State vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison
|Murray State Rank
|Murray State AVG
|Indiana State AVG
|Indiana State Rank
|226th
|73.1
|Points Scored
|86.5
|10th
|175th
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|187th
|296th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|34.7
|259th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|355th
|182nd
|7.5
|3pt Made
|11.5
|4th
|245th
|12.6
|Assists
|17.5
|22nd
|11th
|8.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|193rd
