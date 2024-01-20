Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MVC slate includes the Northern Iowa Panthers (7-8, 1-3 MVC) against the Southern Illinois Salukis (11-4, 3-1 MVC) at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 4 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 5.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Nate Heise: 13.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tytan Anderson: 11.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bowen Born: 15 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jacob Hutson: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Campbell: 9.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. Northern Iowa Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Northern Iowa Rank
|Northern Iowa AVG
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Illinois Rank
|210th
|70.1
|Points Scored
|65.7
|321st
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|61.4
|12th
|283rd
|32.8
|Rebounds
|31.5
|331st
|334th
|6.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.9
|345th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|300th
|11.6
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
