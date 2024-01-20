Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-10) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-13) at 2:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Jaliyah Green: 14.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alecia Doyle: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kiyley Flowers: 4.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Indiya Bowen: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ava Stoller: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sofie Lowis: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Macy Silvey: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Halle Smith: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.