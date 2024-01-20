Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-10) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-13) at 2:30 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Southeast Missouri State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Jaliyah Green: 14.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Alecia Doyle: 12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Kiyley Flowers: 4.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

4.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Indiya Bowen: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

KK Rodriguez: 22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ava Stoller: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Sofie Lowis: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Macy Silvey: 8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Halle Smith: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.