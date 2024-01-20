Saturday's OVC schedule includes the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-10, 1-2 OVC) facing the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-8, 1-2 OVC) at 4:45 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Aquan Smart: 10.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rob Martin: 12 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Adam Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Braxton Stacker: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • TJ Biel: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

  • Damarco Minor: 12.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 13.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 10.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Terrance Thompson: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison

Southeast Missouri State Rank Southeast Missouri State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
285th 70.1 Points Scored 72.3 252nd
289th 75.9 Points Allowed 70.5 154th
321st 33.1 Rebounds 34 289th
195th 9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 201st
243rd 6.9 3pt Made 7.4 195th
200th 13.3 Assists 12.1 277th
285th 12.9 Turnovers 9.9 44th

