Saturday's ASUN slate includes the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (6-9, 2-0 ASUN) versus the Bellarmine Knights (4-13, 0-2 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

  • Peter Suder: 11.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Langdon Hatton: 7.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Garrett Tipton: 10.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ben Johnson: 12.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bash Wieland: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Cozart: 15.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 4.2 BLK
  • Leland Walker: 14.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Moreno: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • John Ukomadu: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison

Eastern Kentucky Rank Eastern Kentucky AVG Bellarmine AVG Bellarmine Rank
49th 81.2 Points Scored 68.5 311th
323rd 77.9 Points Allowed 74.1 254th
14th 42.5 Rebounds 32.6 331st
9th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 6.6 341st
146th 7.9 3pt Made 7.8 153rd
82nd 15.3 Assists 14.2 133rd
229th 12.2 Turnovers 10.4 68th

