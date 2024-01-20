The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-5) play a fellow ASUN opponent, the Bellarmine Knights (5-9), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Knights Hall. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET.

Bellarmine vs. Central Arkansas Game Information

Bellarmine Players to Watch

Hayley Harrison: 14.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Jade Upshaw: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kinley Fisher: 13.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

