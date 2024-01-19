Friday's MVC schedule includes the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-7) playing the Indiana State Sycamores (5-7) at 7:00 PM ET.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Information

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Indiana State Players to Watch

Mya Glanton: 9.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

