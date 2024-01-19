Murray State vs. Northern Iowa January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Murray State Racers (9-2) face a fellow MVC squad, the Northern Iowa Panthers (2-9), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at McLeod Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Murray State vs. Northern Iowa Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Murray State Players to Watch
- Katelyn Young: 18.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ava Learn: 13 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah McKay: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Haven Ford: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Bria Sanders-Woods: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Iowa Players to Watch
- Maya McDermott: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Emerson Green: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Grace Boffeli: 13.7 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Shateah Wetering: 7.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kayba Laube: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
