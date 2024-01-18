Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (7-8, 2-2 Horizon League) face a fellow Horizon League squad, the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Truist Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Marques Warrick: 19.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 7.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 11.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Erik Pratt: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darius Duffy: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|239th
|72.8
|Points Scored
|77.5
|121st
|185th
|71.5
|Points Allowed
|79.5
|341st
|309th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|36.5
|180th
|222nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|25th
|324th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.7
|75th
|126th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.3
|200th
|186th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.0
|116th
