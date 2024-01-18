Morehead State vs. UT Martin January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the Morehead State Eagles (6-7) facing the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-9) at 5:00 PM ET.
Morehead State vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Morehead State Players to Watch
- Katie Novik: 10.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Veronica Charles: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Blessing King: 6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hallie Rhodes: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Melissa Secchiaroli: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Anaya Brown: 13.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kenley McCarn: 16.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Norah Clark: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
