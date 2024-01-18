Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5) meet a fellow ASUN opponent, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Central Arkansas Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Ivy Turner: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Alice Recanati: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brie Crittendon: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sierra McCullough: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Leah Mafua: 11 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Randrea Wright: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kinley Fisher: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
